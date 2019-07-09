Walter Melville



Walter Thomas Melville passed away on Feb. 28 in Rosarito, Mexico. He was born Dec 15, 1921, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Stanley Melville and Pearl Pratt. After finishing school in Chippewa Falls, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. As a member of a blimp squadron, he was posted to Glynco here in Brunswick, Ga., where he met and married Nell Edith Turner and had one child, Stanley. They were married until her death. He then married Myrtle Harrison and was with her until her death. He retired in 1985, after 60 years working as a member of Local 177 pipefitters union.



He is survived by son Stanley (Pina); and stepchildren, Helen, Pat (Aarron), Betty Ruth (Paul) and Henry. He also is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Drive, in Brunswick, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.



The Brunswick News, July 9, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 9, 2019