Walter William "Pop" Miller Jr.
Walter Miller Jr.

Walter William "Pop" Miller Jr. died Tuesday at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed and live-streaming will be available for those who cannot attend.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary
