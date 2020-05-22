Walter Miller Jr.



Walter William "Pop" Miller Jr. died Tuesday at his residence.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed and live-streaming will be available for those who cannot attend.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.



A private burial service will be held at a later date.



L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020



