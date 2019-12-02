|
Wanda Highsmith
Mrs. Wanda Highsmith Bennett, age 88, of St. Marys, passed away in the early morning hours of Nov. 28.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Marys United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Bennett's arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 2, 2019