Wanda Clark
Wanda Hudson Clark, 61, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Weldon officiating.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clark was born Nov. 23, 1958, in Phoenix, Ariz., to the late William and Bonnie F. Hudson. She had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 15 years, and worked at Camden Credit. She attended Bay Harbour Church of God. She enjoyed reading, fishing, writing poems, and loved to bake and spend time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Hudson, Patricia "Minnie" Witt, Joyce Carter, Jerry Hudson, Donna Lee and Melba Kelly.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Coleman and wife, Rebecca, of Brown Springs, Ga., Christi Walthall and husband, Robbie, of Warner Robins, Lauren Weldon of Brunswick and Neil Weldon of Brunswick; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Jessie Dixon of Waycross, Saundra Clark of Kingsland and Barbara Ann Ferretti of West Chester, Pa.; a brother, Tony Padgett of Savannah; and many nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomilleradsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020