1/
Wanda Hudson Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Clark

Wanda Hudson Clark, 61, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Weldon officiating.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Mrs. Clark was born Nov. 23, 1958, in Phoenix, Ariz., to the late William and Bonnie F. Hudson. She had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 15 years, and worked at Camden Credit. She attended Bay Harbour Church of God. She enjoyed reading, fishing, writing poems, and loved to bake and spend time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Hudson, Patricia "Minnie" Witt, Joyce Carter, Jerry Hudson, Donna Lee and Melba Kelly.

Survivors include her children, Stephen Coleman and wife, Rebecca, of Brown Springs, Ga., Christi Walthall and husband, Robbie, of Warner Robins, Lauren Weldon of Brunswick and Neil Weldon of Brunswick; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Jessie Dixon of Waycross, Saundra Clark of Kingsland and Barbara Ann Ferretti of West Chester, Pa.; a brother, Tony Padgett of Savannah; and many nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomilleradsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved