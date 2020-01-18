|
Warnie Hutcheson
Warnie Monroe Hutcheson, 95, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020, at his son's residence in Hortense, Ga.
Warnie, a World War II veteran, was born June 27, 1924, in Nicholls, Ga., and was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., most of his life. Mr. Hutcheson was the owner of Hutcheson Masonry Construction, member of Bricklayers Local Union No. 8-SE, member of Green Creek Hunting Club, Prime Timers and former Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He served as Sunday School teacher, secretary/treasurer and superintendent of the Norwich Street Church of God. He was also a charter member of Golden Isles Parkway Church of God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and the Best Daddy ever, and loved by all.
In addition to Warnie's parents, William and Georgie, he is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Hersey Hutcheson; his second wife, Myrtle J. Hutcheson; son, Jimmy Hutcheson; great-granddaughter, Penny Hutcheson; son-in-law, Robert Findley; brothers, Robert, Lonnie, Joel and Carl Hutcheson; and sisters, Bette Nobles, Mattie Mae Sweat and Eloise Price.
Survivors are his two daughters, Shere Truelove (Jamie) of Brunswick, Ga., and Sheila Findley (Phillip) of St. Augustine, Fla., a son, Jerry Hutcheson (Kim) of Hortense, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Susan Rainey; grandchildren, Travis Hutcheson, Wyatt Hutcheson, Ty Hutcheson, Chad Hutcheson, Clint Clifton, Jennifer Krieg, Allison Crosby, Shawn Findley, Andy Findley and Britney Truelove; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a brother, Allan; sisters, Mary Jo Smith, Helen Osburn and Shirley Fox; and three stepchildren, Dawn, Donna and Dale.
Visitation is to be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga.
The funeral service is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where the Rev. Bobby Tatum, the Rev. Bascom Smith Jr. and the Rev. Nathan Smith are to officiate. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, with military honors, will follow the service.
Active pallbearers will be Tony Brantley, Travis Hutcheson, Ty Hutcheson, Chad Hutcheson, Wyatt Hutcheson, Dane Hutcheson, Cody Hutcheson and Cannon Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be Prime Timers, Hospice of the Golden Isles and his caregivers, Pamela Fuller and DeeAnna Finleyson.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 18, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 18, 2020