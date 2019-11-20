|
|
Wayne Hornbeck
Wayne Albert Hornbeck, 78 of Darien, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Wayne was born on October 17, 1941, in Savannah, GA, to William M Bolin and Alice Hornbeck. He had lived in Darien almost all of his life. He was a self-taught mechanic who went on to work for Coastal Chevrolet for 25 years before opening his own business, Wayne's Auto Repair, in Darien. He retired at the age of 62 to spend more time with his kids and grandkids. He attended Cowboy Church in Darien. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, fishing, crabbing, and just spending time on the water.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Alice Hornbeck of Townsend, a son David Hornbeck (Fiance' Shannon Smith) of Darien, a daughter Elaine Barrow (husband Lee) of Winter Haven, FL, 2 sisters Brenda Cowart of Hawthorne, FL, and Ann Hornsby Brunswick, a brother Billy Bolin of Darien, 4 grandchildren, Stephanie Manning (Tyler), Stephen Hill (LeeAnn), Rachel Barrow, Hannah Barrow, 2 great grandchildren Braxton Hill and Liam Manning with two more great grandsons on the way, and his feline companion, Mr. Buttons. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father William Bolin, stepmother Winifred Bolin, Brother F.R. Crews, and his former wife of 27 years and mother of their children Nelda Hornbeck.
Services to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 1:00 pm at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Brother Bill Brown officiating. Honorary pall bearers will be Mark Hanson, George Parkinson, Lee Barrow, Tyler Manning, Stephen Hill, and David Hornbeck.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 20, 2019