Wayne Hampton



Wayne Hampton, 76, of Darien, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A private service, to celebrate his life, was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020



