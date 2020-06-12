Wayne Hampton
Wayne Hampton

Wayne Hampton, 76, of Darien, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A private service, to celebrate his life, was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Chapman Funeral Chapel
