Wayne Hampton
Wayne Hampton, 76, of Darien, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A private service, to celebrate his life, was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020
Wayne Hampton, 76, of Darien, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A private service, to celebrate his life, was held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 12, 2020.