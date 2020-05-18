Wayne Rowe
Wayne A. Rowe

Wayne A. "Duce" Rowe, 68, died Saturday at his home under the care of his family and GHC Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of McIntosh County. He retired from Brunswick Cellulose (formerly Brunswick Pulp and Paper) as a millwright mechanic with 31 years of service.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting and raising different types of animals and was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Rowe, parents, Alfred and Annie Andrews Rowe and siblings, Douglas Rowe, Carroll Rowe, Earl Rowe, Maggie Buie, George Rowe and Thomas Rowe.

Survivors are his wife, Shelly Rowe of Townsend; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Gregg Amerson of Darien; sons, David Harper, Jr. of Brunswick and Alfred Rowe of Townsend; sisters, Pearl Young of Townsend and Mary Jane Rowe Poppell of Ludowici; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd "Dank" and Earline Rowe of Townsend; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Howard Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Stilwell officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services in the chapel.

Burial will be private.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral home of Ludowici.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 18, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
05:00 PM
chapel of Howard Funeral Home
MAY
18
Memorial service
06:00 PM
chapel of Howard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home - Ludowici
57 Oak St NW
Ludowici, GA 31316
(912) 545-2061
