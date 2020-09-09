1/
Wayne Timothy "WT" Bennett
Wayne Bennett

Wayne Timothy "W.T." Bennett passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Cornerstone Hospice Care of The Villages, Fla., with his oldest daughter Melinda, at this side.

He was born June 18, 1940, to William Wayne "Bogie" and Josephine Braddock Bennett of the Brookman community. He was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church in his youth. He attended Glynn Academy, and was a proud member of the Red Terrors Marching Band, but left after his junior year to join the U.S. Navy. While serving as an electrician's mate on numerous Navy vessels in the Atlantic and Pacific, he spent time in several European and Asian countries. After serving proudly for 20 years, he retired as a petty officer first class. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in the Vietnam War, and three Navy Good Conduct Medals. After retirement, he owned and operated ArnBen Corp. of Mayport Fla., which served military installations in Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia.

"Timmy," as he was called by his family and friends growing up, loved the Southeastern coastline, walks in the deer woods, Southern authors, and, as did his father - baseball (beginning with the Brunswick Pirates farm team). He always enjoyed planning gatherings for relatives and friends.

Surviving Mr. Bennett are two sisters, Betty Bennett Thrift of Brunswick and Phyllis B. Moyer (Darrell) of Perry, Ga. Immediate family members include his oldest son, Terry Wayne Bennett of Tallahassee, Fla., the only child of his marriage to Mary Fender Bennett; and a daughter from his late beloved wife, Fredda Tyler Bennett, Melinda Bennett Davis-Barnett of Oxford, Fla. He also leaves his only granddaughter, Jordan Nell Barrette of Oxford; and a very special cousin, Paul Anthony Bennett of Brunswick; in addition to many nieces and nephews to grieve our loss.

Preceding W.T. in death were his wife, Fredda Tyler Bennett; his parents, W.W. and Josie Bennett; brother, Arthur Bennett; sisters, Doris Howell and Billie Jones; and granddaughter, Josephine Delean Barrette.

A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Blount's Crossing Cemetery, Ga. Route 32, near Thalmann.

Those wishing to honor the life of Mr. Bennett may send remembrances to the Blount's Crossing Cemetery Maintenance Fund or a hospice organization of your choosing.

Chapman Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 9, 2020.
