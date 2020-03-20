|
Weldon Thalacker
Weldon "Wink" Arden Thalacker winged his way to heaven on March 17, 2020, after a two-and-a-half year illness of Parkinsonism.
He was predeceased by his parents Lester and Gladys; first wife of 42 years, Mary Marguerite "Marti;" and older brother, Robert.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Hancock-Thalacker; younger brother, Bruce and wife Mary; children, Blake, Bradley and Jill; grandchildren, Victoria, Evelyn, Alora, Kira, and Erin; and great-grandson, Archer.
A small memorial ceremony with close family members will be held at a future date.
Condolences, photos, and remembrance stories can be viewed and/or posted at https://www.forevermissed.com/weldon-arden-thalacker/about
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
