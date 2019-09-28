|
Wendell Davis
Wendell Holmes Davis, age 82, of Anderson, S.C., and formerly of Brunswick, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Mr. Davis was born June 8, 1937, in Baxley, Ga., to the late James Boyce Davis and the late Bonnie Rigdon Davis. He was a welder with B & W and then a meat cutter with Harvey's and Winn Dixie. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce Yawn Davis; sons, Kenneth (Stephanie) Davis and James (Julie) Davis; brothers, Donald (Carolyn) Davis and Bobby (Helen) Davis; grandchildren, Ann Davis, Danielle Davis, Erik Davis and Krystle Simmons; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zoar Cemetery, in Baxley.
The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers in Medical Mission, www.vimm.org).
Swain Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 28, 2019