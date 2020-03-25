|
Wesley Prescott Sr.
Wesley Dennis Prescott Sr., 82, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born May 9, 1937, in Folkston, Ga., to the late Claude Prescott and Sina Crews Prescott. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 1996 from Georgia Pacific after 34 years of faithful service. He was also the owner of Prescott Fill Dirt and Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice (Leon) Haddock, Clifford Prescott, Tommy (Lettie) Prescott, Margaret Brock and Joy Popham; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Ernestine Horne.
He is survived by his wife of 61-1/2 years, Betty H. Prescott; his children, Wesley (Pamela) Prescott Jr., Angela (Jeff) Chapman and Timothy (Tonya) Prescott; three brothers, James (Herta) Prescott, Oliver (Emma Lou) Prescott and Winfred (Carolyn) Prescott; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Homeland Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, in Folkston, Ga.
The Brunswick News, March 25, 2020
