Steven Oldaker



Wesley Steven Oldaker, 58, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at Kindred Hospital, in Green Cove Springs, Fla.



Per his wishes, there will be no service.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium are in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 9, 2020



