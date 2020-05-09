Wesley Steven Oldaker
Steven Oldaker

Wesley Steven Oldaker, 58, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at Kindred Hospital, in Green Cove Springs, Fla.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium are in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 9, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
