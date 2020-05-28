Steve Oldaker
Wesley Steven Oldaker, 58, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away May 6, 2020 in Green Cover Springs, Fla.
Wesley Steven "Steve" Oldaker was born July 13, 1961, in Butler, Pa. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah, Ky., in 1979, and then attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
In 1988, when Steve was 26, he was driving home from an event in the countryside of Lexington and had a car accident, resulting in a broken neck and a spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He spent several months in ICU and then in the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga., learning how he would manage his disability. Steve's incredible stamina and positivity allowed him to be selected to attend the Georgia Computer Campus, in Atlanta, where he excelled in computer programming and earned a job at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick for 17 years; surprisingly never touching a keyboard nor mouse, but using a mouth stick to type and later, voice activation.
Steve was a champion for the disabled. He served on the Georgia State Rehabilitation Council, the Statewide Independent Living Council (LIFE) of Georgia, and founded the Southeast Coastal Georgia Computer Club. Steve was a peer counselor with the Shepherd Center for Southeast Georgia counties. He also served as a webmaster for various churches and nonprofit organizations. Steve spoke frequently to school students about automobile safety, but he didn't just teach driving safety, he taught living a full life and he did it by example. He especially enjoyed the question and answer sessions with the students. Steve loved music and concerts, travel and visiting museums, good food, movies and especially IMAX, online Scrabble with friends and sports. Steve gave all credit of his success to his parents, his coworkers and friends. Steve's favorite quite inspires us all, "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."
Steve is survived by his loving family, including his parents. Sandra "Sandy" Ketterer Oldaker and Wesley Eugene Oldaker, of Brunswick, Ga., and his sister, Linda (Gerry) Hatcher of Los Angeles, Calif.
Online condolences can be made at: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brunswick-ga/wesley-oldaker-9172365
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Steve's honor to the Shepherd Center, in Atlanta, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.