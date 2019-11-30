Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Wesley Ray Yeomans, 19, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Brunswick, Ga.

He was born March 19, 2000, to Matthew Yeomans and Donna Gates, in Brunswick, Ga.

Wesley is preceded in death by his grandparents, Vivian Gates and Johnny Yeomans Jr.

He is survived by his parents, Donna Gates of Brunswick, Ga., and Matthew Wayne Yeomans; grandfather, Gerald Gates; grandmother, Melissa Frost; two siblings, Ava Gates and Aidan Yeomans; uncle, George Gates; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Burial will take place in Brunswick Memorial Park.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2019
