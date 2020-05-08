Wilbur Chapman Stout
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur Stout

Wilbur Chapman Stout, of Brunswick, Ga., was born Jan. 21, 1944. He passed away May 3, 2020, leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff.

A golden heart stopped beating. Hardworking hands at rest. It broke our hearts to see you go. God only takes the best.

A father. A son. A brother. A grandpa. A cousin.

A neighbor. An eccentric man.

A good man.

W.C. is survived by his best girl; "free" son, Joshua Stout; daughters, Christie Luster and Kimberly Stout; sisters, Marcella Ralston and Phyllis Ralph; and family and friends.

W.C. was preceded in death by his beloved Jade; mother, Bessie; aunt, Annabell; grandson, Donnie; and other loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, at Brunswick Memorial Park, 4407 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525. There will be a celebration of life following the service at his home.

W.C. was a lover of all animals, so in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Castaways Pet Rescue, 912-270-0562.

And so it is for us, the living, left behind to cherish him each in our own way.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved