Wilbur Stout
Wilbur Chapman Stout, of Brunswick, Ga., was born Jan. 21, 1944. He passed away May 3, 2020, leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff.
A golden heart stopped beating. Hardworking hands at rest. It broke our hearts to see you go. God only takes the best.
A father. A son. A brother. A grandpa. A cousin.
A neighbor. An eccentric man.
A good man.
W.C. is survived by his best girl; "free" son, Joshua Stout; daughters, Christie Luster and Kimberly Stout; sisters, Marcella Ralston and Phyllis Ralph; and family and friends.
W.C. was preceded in death by his beloved Jade; mother, Bessie; aunt, Annabell; grandson, Donnie; and other loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, May 9, at Brunswick Memorial Park, 4407 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525. There will be a celebration of life following the service at his home.
W.C. was a lover of all animals, so in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Castaways Pet Rescue, 912-270-0562.
And so it is for us, the living, left behind to cherish him each in our own way.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 8, 2020
