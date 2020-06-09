Bill SiscoWilbur "Bill" Charles Sisco, 78, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in DeRidder, La., following a short, yet hard-fought, battle with lung cancer.He was drafted and served in the United States Army (1963-1965) and then the U.S. Army Reserves (1965-1969) as a medic. He retired from A&P Tea Co. after 30 years. He spent most of his time at the beach, at Starbucks, walking and volunteering.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Bambi Hardesty of Louisiana and Mary Templet of Michigan; son, J.R. Sisco of Texas; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Roy Sisco and Carl Sisco; sister, Lillian Cordell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Ellen Sisco; and parents, Wilbur V. and Dorothy Sisco.A memorial service will be held July 15, 2020, in the St. Simons United Methodist Church Chapel, with private interment at sunset.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sparrows Nest (A FaithWorks Organization) 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.Chaddick Funeral Home, in DeRidder, La., is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, June 9, 2020