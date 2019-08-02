Home

Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingsland First Baptist Church
295 E. Chester Street
Kingsland, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Kingsland First Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Brazell-Peeples Cemetery
Kingsland, GA
Wilbur Frazier Readdick Obituary
Wilbur Readdick

Wilbur Frazier Readdick, age 98 of St. Marys, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System surrounded by his family.

Calling hours for the Readdick family will be from 10 am to 11:30 am Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Kingsland First Baptist Church, 295 E. Chester Street in Kingsland, Ga. Funeral Services for Mr. Readdick will follow immediately starting at 11:30 am. Interment will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Brazell-Peeples Cemetery in Kingsland, Ga. with military honors.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga. is entrusted with Mr. Readdick's arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 2, 2019
