Wilbur Sisco



Wilbur "Bill" Sisco, 78, died May 30, at his residence, in DeRidder, La.



A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday on the beach, behind St. Simons United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sparrows Nest (a FaithWorks organization), 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Chaddick Funeral Home, in DeRidder, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 14, 2020



