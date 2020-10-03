1/1
Wiley Barnes Corbett Jr.
1928 - 2020
Wiley Corbett

Wiley Barnes Corbett Jr., 92, of Greenville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2020, at the Hospice of Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.

Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Wilkerson Funeral Home, in Greenville, N.C. The graveside service will be held at 11a.m. the following day in Maplewood Cemetery, in Wilson, N.C.

Wiley was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Wilson, N.C., to Wiley Barnes and Lena Quinn Corbett. He went to Coon High School, in Wilson, N.C., and subsequently graduating from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in engineering. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force.

Wiley married Dorothy Lee Williams of Washington, N.C. in 1953. They happily resided most of their lives in Greenville, N.C., until her passing in 2009.

In 1964, Wiley was hired to watch over construction and then manage a new Empire Brush Co. factory in Greenville. In 1968, Eddie Smith, who had just purchased the struggling Grady-White Boat Co., hired Wiley to partner with him to bring the company "out of the ashes." Hired as executive vice president and general manager, and later promoted to president, Eddie credits Wiley with establishing exceptional engineering and manufacturing systems, and developing a great leadership team, that lead to Grady-White becoming one of the most successful and respected boat brands in the world. After a long successful career, Wiley retired in 1993 and enjoyed a happy retirement with his family on St. Simons Island, Ga. Wiley had a passionate love of deep-sea fishing, golf and spending time with his beloved grandchildren and family.

Wiley is survived by his son, Wiley Barnes Corbett III (wife, Janette Ramos); daughter, Susan Corbett Hogan (husband, Dan); and four grandchildren, Wiley Barnes Corbett IV, Mandes Quinn Corbett, Thomas Barnes Hogan and Courtney Leigh Hogan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wiley's memory to St. James United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 2000 E. 6th St., Greenville, NC 27858, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be made at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 2, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
