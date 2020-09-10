1/1
Wilfred "Buster" Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buster Sweeney

Wilfred "Buster" Sweeney, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, Sept, 6, 2020, at St. Mark's Towers, in Brunswick, following an extended illness.

Born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Ogdensburg, N.Y., he was a long-time resident of Brunswick. A veteran of the United States Coast Guard, he was known to hang over buoys welding despite not being able to swim a lick. He met the mother of his children while stationed here in Brunswick. Buster lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for a time and worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. He was a master welder, noted local musician with Buster Sweeney and His Orchestra and a member of the Elks Lodge for over 30 years. He was well-known for his commitment to youth sports, coaching football and baseball for the Brunswick Recreation Department for many years. He was a crossword enthusiast, enjoyed playing golf, and watching NASCAR, golf, horse racing and other sports. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a great dad who was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was very involved in their lives.

He loved his flag and his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Clairene Sweeney; and his sister, Elaine Arduine.

He is survived by his children, Bruce Sweeney (Jody) of Holly Springs, Ga., Denesha Hope (Brian) of Brunswick and Mitch Sweeney (Jeri) of Brunswick; siblings, Joann Sweeney and Tony Sweeney; grandchildren, Shae DeNyse, Kari Mears, Matthew McDonald, Nikki Anderson, Taylor Sweeney and Austin Sweeney; 10 great-grandchildren; and Trenton Yerdon, whom he loved like a grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be conducted by the U.S.Coast Guard and his ashes will be scattered at sea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Georgia Hospice Care.

A special thanks to Dr. Herman Levy and his staff for their years of devoted care and the staff of St. Mark's Towers.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home Golden Isles Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved