Buster Sweeney
Wilfred "Buster" Sweeney, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, Sept, 6, 2020, at St. Mark's Towers, in Brunswick, following an extended illness.
Born on Nov. 10, 1931, in Ogdensburg, N.Y., he was a long-time resident of Brunswick. A veteran of the United States Coast Guard, he was known to hang over buoys welding despite not being able to swim a lick. He met the mother of his children while stationed here in Brunswick. Buster lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for a time and worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. He was a master welder, noted local musician with Buster Sweeney and His Orchestra and a member of the Elks Lodge for over 30 years. He was well-known for his commitment to youth sports, coaching football and baseball for the Brunswick Recreation Department for many years. He was a crossword enthusiast, enjoyed playing golf, and watching NASCAR, golf, horse racing and other sports. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a great dad who was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was very involved in their lives.
He loved his flag and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Clairene Sweeney; and his sister, Elaine Arduine.
He is survived by his children, Bruce Sweeney (Jody) of Holly Springs, Ga., Denesha Hope (Brian) of Brunswick and Mitch Sweeney (Jeri) of Brunswick; siblings, Joann Sweeney and Tony Sweeney; grandchildren, Shae DeNyse, Kari Mears, Matthew McDonald, Nikki Anderson, Taylor Sweeney and Austin Sweeney; 10 great-grandchildren; and Trenton Yerdon, whom he loved like a grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be conducted by the U.S.Coast Guard and his ashes will be scattered at sea.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Georgia Hospice Care.
A special thanks to Dr. Herman Levy and his staff for their years of devoted care and the staff of St. Mark's Towers.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020