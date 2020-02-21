Home

Wilhelmenia S. Francis

Wilhelmenia S. Francis Obituary
Wilhelmenia Francis

Wilhelmenia S. Francis died Feb. 15 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Overcomers Church of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Highway, with interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The public viewing will be from 2:30-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 2008 London St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020
