|
|
William Allen
William Demarvin "Bill," "Lefty" Allen, 88, of St. Simons Island, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Thrive at Frederica, on St. Simons Island.
Bill was born to Ulee and Louise Chastain Allen. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1949, and was immediately drafted as a left-handed pitcher by the Milwaukee Braves, where he earned the nickname "Lefty." Uncle Sam needed him, too, and he was soon drafted into the United States Air Force. After serving his country, Bill attended trade school, where he learned to be an electrician. Bill owned Allen Electric and Heating until 1979, when he started East Coast Ice Co., a company he owned until 1990.
Bill was a very active member of the Brunswick First Baptist Church, and was known for his generosity. He loved Christmastime, and found much happiness in helping families in need. He enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of Sea Palms Golf and Tennis Resort and the Brunswick Country Club. His passion was scuba diving, a sport he enjoyed until his early 80s. Bill also loved to fish the many creeks in our area. One of his favorite places was Mud Cat Charlie's where he enjoyed spending time with friends.
Bill's wife, Barbara Jo Evans Allen, preceded him in death.
He is survived by two children, Mark S. Allen (Donna) of Jacksonville and Mari Anne Peeples (Hugh) of Green Cove Springs; six grandchildren, Traci Ivey (Nick) of Jacksonville, Benjamin Allen (Vanessa) of Douglasville, Ga., Bethany Allen of Missoula, Mont., Jennifer Loughrey (Rob) of Severn, Md., Todd Peeples (Aimee) of Davidsonville, Md., and Ryan Peeples (Morgan Turner) of Corpus Christi, Texas. Seven great-grandchildren also survive.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Crandall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In honor of Bill's love for animals, the family suggests contributions to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31525. https://hsscg.org/
Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 25, 2019