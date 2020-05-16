Bill Allen



William "Bill" Allen, 54, passed away peacefully on May 12 under the great care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Bill's smile and laughter will be sorely missed by friends that knew his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and love of UNC basketball. He loved where he lived, and enjoyed being a part of the St. Simons community. He especially loved the hospitality industry and those who work at his favorite restaurants.



Please celebrate Bill and the great life he had in your own way.



A group celebration will be planned, announced and held at a later date.



May 16, 2020



