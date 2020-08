William KemptonWilliam Arnold Kempton, 80, of St. Simons Island, died July 26 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles.A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. William Catholic Church with inurnment following the service in the St. William Catholic Church Columbarium.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com , are in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020