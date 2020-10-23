1/
William Bernard Odom
William Odom

William Bernard Odom died October 15 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

The procession will leave 231 Buckwsamp Road, in Brunswick.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 23, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
