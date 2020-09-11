Bill Tresher
William Clemons "Bill" Tresher, born Oct. 31, 1950, in Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2020.
Bill, as his friends called him, moved to Jacksonville, Fla., at age 9, and then to St. Simons Island as a junior in high school. He graduated from Glynn Academy, in Brunswick, Ga., before joining the Navy. He later became a resident of Screven, Ga., for over 30 years. He loved his family, fishing, leather crafting and playing the guitar with friends and family.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, Daphne and George Tresher; and his brother, John W. Tresher.
He leaves behind two daughters, Lori Lea Hamm and Erin Kelly Driggers; and three sisters, Daphne Stephenson, Kelly Gunderson and Leigh Rhodes.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020