1/1
William Clemons Tresher
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Tresher

William Clemons "Bill" Tresher, born Oct. 31, 1950, in Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2020.

Bill, as his friends called him, moved to Jacksonville, Fla., at age 9, and then to St. Simons Island as a junior in high school. He graduated from Glynn Academy, in Brunswick, Ga., before joining the Navy. He later became a resident of Screven, Ga., for over 30 years. He loved his family, fishing, leather crafting and playing the guitar with friends and family.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father, Daphne and George Tresher; and his brother, John W. Tresher.

He leaves behind two daughters, Lori Lea Hamm and Erin Kelly Driggers; and three sisters, Daphne Stephenson, Kelly Gunderson and Leigh Rhodes.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved