Steve Copeland
William "Steve" Copeland, 62, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Steve was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Jacksonville, Fla., the son of the late William Barton Copeland and the late Evelyn Modene Copeland. He was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., most of his life, and was an employee of PAR-Marine. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steve also enjoyed working with his hands and was a gifted mechanic. He also liked NASCAR. Steve will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish Steve's memories are his wife of 53 years, Linda Copeland of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Michelle Branch (Robert) of Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Mike Copeland (Sharee) of Brunswick; four precious grandchildren, Camryan Copeland, Eric Walden and Cassey Walden, all of Brunswick, Ga., and Autumn Branch of Glennville, Ga.; one sister, Elelyn Coleman (Hilton) of Jacksonville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current events, a memorial service to honor Steve's life will be held later.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 3, 2020