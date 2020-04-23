|
William Music Sr.
William Curtis Music Sr., also affectionately known as "Bill," or "Wink," 70, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates on Monday, April 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Bill was born April 16, 1950 in Brunswick, Ga., the son of the late James Lewis Music Sr. and the late Doris Newman Music. Bill was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katelyn Anderson. He was a 1968 graduate of Glynn Academy and also attended Brunswick College and graduated with honors. He was a retired Pipefitter with Local 177. Bill was also a man of faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish Bill's memories are his devoted wife of 28 years, Amy P. Music of Brunswick, Ga.; daughter, Lynn M. Anderson (Carl) of Brunswick, Ga.; three sons, William Curtis Music Jr., Dylan Music and Justin Music, all of Brunswick, Ga.; four precious grandchildren, Alexis Anderson, Joshua Anderson, Conner Anderson and Lewis Music; a brother, James "Jimmy" Lewis Music Jr. (Pat); two sisters, Courtney Whorton (Leroy) and Mary "Candy" Marie Westberry. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bill loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an outdoorsman who was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also took great pleasure on spending time on his tractor and tending to his vegetable garden. Bill treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. The family has many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Due to current events, the memorial service to honor Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 23, 2020
