William D. "Billy" Wise passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning here in Brunswick.



Born in Plains, Ga., in 1929, Billy grew up in Plains and along with his five siblings, and was a playmate to President Carter, the Carter siblings and Rosalynn (Smith).



Graduating from Plains High, he worked for Foremost Dairies as a delivery driver before finishing trade school and obtaining an electrical license. While living in Americus, Billy married Linah Hutto and they adopted their only child and moved to Brunswick in 1963, to begin his long career at what was then known as Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital. He became chief engineer in 1965, and retired as director of engineering in 1996.



Billy was a connector of people. Through his early travels on the delivery route and later through his chosen profession and leisure activities, he connected qualified candidates with jobs. Many people can attest to this lifelong quality and their benefit from him.



Along with his founding brother P.J., the Wises and a select group of hospital engineers chartered and gave wings to the Georgia Society of Healthcare Engineers (GSHCE). In one of their early programs they developed "Helping Hands" and "Special Tools." This is a lending program among the hospitals across Georgia that might need a very expensive tool for only a short time, or someone to come over with expertise in a given specialty, and helps cut costs via spreading the resources over the region with required reciprocity.



Billy was a Master BBQ Chef and besides barbecuing around the states, also worked as a certified judge for BBQ cookoffs from here to Missouri. Brunswick hospital may yet remember him and those barbecues over the holiday season when employees went home with a ham or turkey smoked right on the campus by Billy Wise.



Billy was a Master Mason and past president of the local Shrine Club. He was a member of the Elks Club and Wednesday Night Supper Club as well.



Fun fact: Billy's birth certificate is signed by Dr. Wise of the Wise Sanatorium in Plains, Ga.



Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Luther A. Wise and E. May Shirley Wise; brothers, P.J. Wise and Morgan Wise; and sisters, Sarah Harris and Edna Mae Hendricks; the mother of his only son, Linah; and his beloved Julia.



Billy is survived by his sister, Mrs. Betty Albritton of Americus; his devoted son; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Central Baptist Church in Americus, Ga. Memorials services will be held a later date.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 25, 2020



