William Sullins Jr.
William Elbert "Bill" Sullins Jr., 88, of Brunswick, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was born in Silvertown, Ga., to the late William E. Sullins Sr. and Mildred Adams Sullins. As a young man, he achieved the high honor of Eagle Scout, and was a tenor in a quartet at Butler High School, graduating two years early, then attending Georgia Southwestern College prior to enlisting in the Armed Forces.
He was Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force and was based at the Naval Air Station, in Oakland, Calif., where he was a Senior Medical Lab Specialist, and was the favorite lab technician for Admiral Chester Nimitz. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After honorable discharge from the Air Force, he attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University), where he received a bachelor's degree in pharmacy and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
He loved the outdoors and had many hobbies. He was an FAA Certified Instrument Rated, multi-engine, private pilot and enjoyed flying around the area for many year. He was an avid golfer and played so often in later years that his family thought he should try and qualify for the Senior PGA Tour. At one point, he had a special parking place at The Island Club for being awarded "Golfer of the Year."
He worked in the family business at the Brunswick Coca-Cola Co. for several years, prior to opening Golden Isles Pharmacy in 1975, where he was the pharmacist/owner for its 22 years of business. Even after he sold the pharmacy and then retired years later, he couldn't stand the thought of not working, and continued at multiple pharmacies in the area, ultimately using his mortar and pestle for the final time earlier this year, at 87 years. old. He was a member of Christian Renewal Church on St. Simons Island, where he loved serving on the worship team, singing in the choir as a tenor. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains of North Georgia. On the weekends during football season, you would find him cheering for his Auburn Tigers and yelling, "War Eagle!"
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sullins of Brunswick; children, Trey Lott (Lynn) of Hoover, Ala., Lisa Evans of Huntington Beach, Calif., Sheri Buckley (Scott) of Woodstock, Ga., and Scott Sullins (Lisia) of St. Simons Island; nine grandchildren, Christy Werner (Clark), John David "JD" Lott (Brittany), Nicole Tomaino, Peter John "PJ" Tomaino, Walker Lott, Michael Sullins, Emily Sullins, Brandon Buckley and Jordan Buckley; and five great-grandchildren, Jordan Werner, Ava Werner, Charleston Lott, Zeke Werner and Quinn Lott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather and celebrate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simons Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, in memory of William Sullins.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home/Golden Isles Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 18, 2020