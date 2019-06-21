|
William Leggett
William Emory Leggett, 67, of Brunswick, died Tuesday.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Brunswick.
The family request memorial contributions be made to by visiting
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 21, 2019
