Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
William Emory Leggett Obituary
William Leggett

William Emory Leggett, 67, of Brunswick, died Tuesday.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, in Brunswick.

The family request memorial contributions be made to by visiting

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 21, 2019
