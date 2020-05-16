William Eugene "Gene" Broadwell
William Broadwell

William Eugene "Gene" Broadwell, 99, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

William Eugene "Gene" Broadwell, was born March 10, 1921, in Atlanta, Ga., to William Frederick and Emma Dean Moss Broadwell. Broadwell was a Navy ROTC student, and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the football team, at Georgia Tech, where he was a certified tutor, a representative for Balfour Corp. and chair of the ring committee for football.

When Pearl Harbor was attached, Broadwell was inducted into the United States Navy as an apprentice Seaman. After graduating Georgia Tech in 1943, with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering, he was commissioned as an officer, and selected as part of the crew of PC 1404, a new patrol craft sweeper used for invasions. His duty stations included Saipan, Mariana Islands, Guam, Pearl Harbor, San Diego and Miami.

Broadwell moved to Albany, Ga., in 1950, where some of his career highlights included Frosty Freezer Co. (1946-1950), Albany Hotel and Restaurant Supply Co. (1950-1960), Universal Leasing Corp., Realty Investment Co., Diets Unlimited and W.E. Broadwell & Associates (1960-1972).

He was a very active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, transferring his membership to Christ Church Frederica, after moving to St. Simons Island in 1972

Some of his career highlights while living in the Golden Isles included Gene Broadwell Aircraft Co. at St. Simons Island, Cessna Dealer (until 1974), vice president of Walston Aviation Inc. (1975-1985), AAR (1985-1986), Gene Broadwell International Aviation (1987-1988), Gene Broadwell Aircraft Inc. (1988-1989), Phase II Inc. (1989), Commercial Interior Decoration, Gene Broadwell Motorcars (1986-2002) and CVS Pharmacy (2005-2006). Other accomplishments include founder, SWG (Albany) Georgia Tech Club; founder, Golden Isles Georgia Tech Club; member, GT/AGA Foundation or Professors' Salaries; trustee, Georgia Tech Alumni Association; Top Salesman in Aviation; Pilot; life member, American Legion Post 50 and a member of the Elks and Lions clubs.

Survivors include his children, William T. Broadwell, of Bar Harbor, Maine, Betty Veater (Mark), and James H. Broadwell (Phyllis), all of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Christena B. Raines (Carole A. Swanson) of Pittsboro, N.C.; a sister, Dorothy Holton, of Brevard, N.C.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his good friend, Jenny Gregory of Brunswick.

Mr. Broadwell will be remembered by a memorial service to be held at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, St. Simons Island, at a later date. The service will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to N.A.V. & F. (National Association of Veterans & Families), or FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults and Children www.fodac.org), 4900 Lewis Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083, or St. Marks Towers Foundation, 1 Towers Plaza, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 16, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
