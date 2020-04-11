Home

William Fred "Ted" Teale Jr.

William Fred "Ted" Teale Jr. Obituary
Ted Teale Jr.

William "Ted" Fred Teale Jr., age 93, of St. Simons Island, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

A private graveside service for Ted was held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Peachtree Memorial Park in Norcross, GA.

Ted was born on October 17, 1926 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late William Fred Teale Sr., and the late Charlotte Bigham Teale; also preceding Ted was his grandson, Austin Teale.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, "Bunny" of 67 years; sons, Fred and wife Susie, and Tony and wife Debbie, daughters Teresa Smith and husband Donald and Kelley Paulsen and husband Russell; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Ted served in the US Navy during WWII. He graduated from UGA and was a die-hard Bulldog fan attending both home and away games for over 55 years. He worked in the hospitality industry for over 70 years where he was the owner of W. Fred Teale & Assoc. Ted had a huge heart and a smile for everyone. His handshake was his word. He loved spending time with his family, entertaining friends, and playing golf. He was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 9, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 11, 2020
