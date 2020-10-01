1/1
William Corson III

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, God called home his servant, William G. "Bil" Corson III. Bil was born Sept. 22, 1965 in Brunswick, Ga.

Bil was a 1983 graduate of Glynn Academy, where he was an enthusiastic member of the GA band. He also attended Brunswick Junior College. After college, Bil worked as a manager of Wendy's on Highway 17 and The Oyster Box on St. Simons before joining Georgia Pacific Pulp Mill.

Bil is predeceased by his son, Justin Corson; and his grandparents, W. Guerin and Pom Corson and J.F. and Louise Evans.

Bil leaves behind his loving wife, Shawn Corson of Folkston; and his parents, Shirley and Bill Corson of Brunswick; two brothers, Jimm Corson (Heather) of Fletcher, N.C., and boB Corson (Jess) of Brunswick. Also surviving are his children, Guerin Knox (Jerry) of Waynesville, Chelsea Gillis (Drake) of St. George, and Bryant Lloyd, Rachel Lloyd and Becky Lloyd, all of Folkston; his grandchildren, Abbygail Brown, Tabbytha Brown and Hunter Knox, all of Waynesville.

Bil was known for his love of family, friends, nature and motorcycles but, more importantly, his love of Jesus and his active service in Hoboken Baptist Church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hoboken Baptist Church, with Pastor Ben Glosson and Pastor Trent Long officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Due to COVID-19, for the health and safety of family and friends, the family requests that everyone wear faces mask and practice other precautions. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made in Bil's honor to the building fund of Hoboken Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 1, 2020.
