Bill Gutelius
William "Bill" Gutelius, 89, of St. Simons Island, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born on May 13, 1931, in Montreal, Canada. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Katherine "Kitty" Kennedy Gutelius; and his parents, Gertrude Regina and Nelson Edward Gutelius.
He is survived by William "Bill" Gutelius Jr. (Alexandra), Patrick Gutelius (Tracey), Peter Gutelius (Cari), Missy Gutelius, Michael Gutelius (Kimberly), Charlie Horman (Allen), Bizzy Podlesny (Robert "Ike"), and Thomas "Tom" Gutelius, (Megan Gutelius, Kim Garcia), Helen Gutelius, Anne Gutelius, William Gutelius, Preston Gutelius, Katherine Gutelius, Emily Gutelius, David Gutelius, Matthew Gutelius, Kevin Gutelius, Morgan Gutelius, Sedona Benjamin, Michael Benjamin, Jared Benjamin, Michael Gutelius, Samuel Gutelius, Mary Gutelius, Reghan Horman, Carter Horman, Tate Horman, Jack Podlesny, Charley May Podlesny, Ivy Gutelius, Taylor Gutelius and Hunter Gutelius. He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews in the United States and Canada.
Bill grew up in Montreal and Toronto, Canada. He attended St Leo's Academy and Loyola College, and graduated from McGill University with a BSc in mathematics. He retired from the U.S. Postal service, but also held positions at Shell Oil and A.T. Kearney, as well as several years as part-owner of the sporting goods retail store, The Bedford Sportsman.
Bill and Kitty retired to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1995, following 32 years raising their family in Bedford, N.Y. After moving to St. Simons Island, Bill spent time as a realtor with Parker Kaufman, and a volunteer for the East Beach turtle nesting watch. He served as a lector at St. William Catholic Church and a volunteer for St. Vincent dePaul and Hospice of the Golden Isles. In his later years, Bill enjoyed several pilgrimages to Medjugorje. He fostered family relationships through annual summer vacations to Bald Head Island, N.C., and loved to watch his grandchildren form lifelong friendships with each other.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 at St. William Catholic Church, with Monsignor Schreck as the celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Our heartfelt thanks to James Austell for the loving care he gave.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
, is entrusted with the arrangements.
