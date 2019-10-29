|
|
William Adams
William "Bill" Harold Adams, 67, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.
Bill was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Jacksonville, Fla. He graduated in 1970 from Briarcliff High School in Decatur, Ga. Bill went to Georgia Military College, and from there, he went to work at Georgia Power Co., the Southern Co. He was in management which brought him to Brunswick the last 16 years of his life. Bill attended Glyndale Baptist Church, and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Bill was also a member of the Hardee's Early Morning Coffee Club. He was so very proud of his family and friends and loved them all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Earl and Mary Jean Adams.
Survivors include his partner in life, Karen Lynn Crosby; daughter, Teri Lynn Adams Morrow (Jason); and son, Jason Thomas Adams (Tabitha); and grandchildren, Tristan Thomas Adams, Jayson Koby Adams, Ashton Chase Adams, John Dillon Brown, Cade Lee Holder, Mary Madison, Leeanne Morrow, Tristan Scott Morrow, Devan Nicole Morrow and Baby Bryce.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, followed by a memorial service a 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating.
The family would like to commend the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made in honor of William "Bill" Harold Adams, to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 29, 2019