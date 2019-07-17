William Meyer



William "Bill" Henry Meyer, 90, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Bill was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Brunswick, Ga., the son of the late Charles John Meyer and the late Catherine Robena Halpin Meyer. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles John Meyer Jr.; and two sisters, Catherine Agnes Meyer and Lillian Marie Meyer.



Bill was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., and graduated from Glynn Academy with the Class of 1946. He then received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Georgia. Bill then served his country with honor in the United States Army. Bill learned to speak German fluently and became an interpreter for the Military Intelligence Corps, which is the intelligence branch of the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, He became self-employed as a certified public accountant. He retired after a successful career as a CPA. Bill also enjoyed traveling and reading in his spare time. Bill also enjoyed baseball. He played left field in high school and with ARCO.



Bill is survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" Thomas Meyer (Bett) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; a niece, Linda Parker (Sam) of Marietta, Ga.; three nephews, David Meyer (Beth) of Marietta, Ga., Paul Meyer (Kim) of Macon, Ga., and Robert T. Meyer Jr. (Shannon) of Angwin, Calif. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.



A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick, Ga. Burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Kay Crockett of Kay's Care for her compassionate and professional care given to Bill during his time of sickness.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 17, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 17, 2019