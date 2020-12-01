Willie Strange



William Hubert "Willie" Strange, of Darien, Ga., passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 63 due to complications with kidney disease.



Willie was born Dec. 22, 1956, in Abington, Pa., to Cmdr. Hubert E. Strange Jr., SC USN (Ret) "Doc" and Rose Blimmel Strange. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1975, and was employed by Georgia Power. Willie loved all sports. He was an avid tennis player and a three-year starter at right guard for the Brunswick High School football team. Willie loved life on the water, and felt fortunate to call Tolomato Island and Darien home for the past 40 years.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Blimmel Strange.



Willie is survived by his wife, Phyllis Youmans Strange; son, Bryan (Kay) Swann; and grandchildren, Allie and Jake Swann of Charleston, S.C. He is also survived by his father, "Doc" Strange, his brother, Robert E. Strange (Patti), and sister, Julia S. Chase (Kevin), all of St Simons Island; and sister-in-law, Janice Stephens (Mark) of Raleigh, N.C. Willie loved introducing his nieces and nephews to life on the water. He leaves behind nephews, Robbie Strange (Paige) of St. Simons Island, Mackie Chase of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jonathan Stephens of Raleigh, N.C.; and his nieces, Emily Strange of St. Simons Island, Ellis Chase of Boulder, Colo., Holly Stephens of Raleigh, N.C., and Dana Stephens of Apex, N.C.; his great-nephews, Thomas and Ellis Strange of St. Simons Island, Noah Stephens of Raleigh, N.C., and Cole Armstrong, of Raleigh, N.C.; and his great-nieces, Taylor and Emma Kate Armstrong of Raleigh, N.C., and Cammie Stephens of Raleigh, N.C. We love you, Willie. Our hearts are full of love and wonderful memories. Thank you for being a wonderful son, brother, father, husband, grandfather and uncle to all of us.



A private family service will be held per Willie's request.



Willie loved animals and memorials may be made to McIntosh County Animal Services, 1184 Animal Shelter Drive SW, Darien, GA 31305.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 1, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store