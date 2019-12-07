|
William Gordy
William James Gordy, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
"Bill" was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Billy Albert and Virginia Nye Gordy. He was a 13-year United States Army veteran, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. After Bill's military service, he went to work with the United States Postal Service, where he was maintenance supervisor between the borders of Maryland and New York. He retired from the postal service, and moved to Brunswick, where he has resided since 2005. Bill enjoyed whittling and woodworking.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan Gordy of Brunswick; sons, Richard Brian Gordy and Benjamin Kicklighter Gordy, both of Pennsylvania, James Michael Gordy of South Carolina and Isaac Gordy of Brunswick; brothers, John Gordy (Susan) of Pennsylvania, and Sam Gordy (Elizabeth) of Darien; sisters, Paula Ream of Pennsylvania and Susan Hanks (Don) of Conyers; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At Bill's request, no service will be held.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 7, 2019
