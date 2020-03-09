|
William Jessup
William Brooks Jessup, Sr., 83 of St. Simons Island, departed this life Friday at Hospice of The Golden Isles. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica on St. Simons Island with Dr. Jerry Roe officiating. The family will welcome visitors prior to the service in the vestibule.
Born June 11, 1936 in Jackson, Mississippi, to the late William Lee Jessup Jr. and Mae Sue Brooks Jessup, he was a graduate of Glynn Academy and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Jessup spent most of his life on St. Simons Island and was the owner of Brooks Jessup and Associates Real Estate. Mr. Jessup was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica and was an avid fisherman, UGA fan, instrument rated private pilot. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Brooks Jessup, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Martha H. Jessup of St. Simons Island, three children, Lee Jessup and wife Betsy of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Melanie Bessey and husband Chuck of North Augusta, SC, and Michelle Lawson and husband Shaun of Houston, TX. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Michael, Will, and David Jessup, Bryce Bessey, Georgia and Cooper Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Hospice of The Golden Isles. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 9, 2020
