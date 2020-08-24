1/
William Kempton
1940 - 2020
William Arnold Kempton

William A. Kempton - Bill - of St. Simons Island passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles on July 26. He was the loving husband of Claire (Ferris) Kempton. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

He was born July 11, 1940, in New Bedford, Mass., to A. Thelma Gill and William A. Kempton. A native of Provincetown, Mass., he was raised by his grandmother, Mary Gill, and attended Provincetown schools where he excelled in athletics.

Bill enlisted in the Unites States Navy in 1957 and proudly served for 20 years. He was an aviation hydraulics mechanic and served on four aircraft carriers during military service. An assignment to NAS Glynco in 1969 brought the family to Glynn County, and St. Simons became home. Notably he served his country during the Vietnam era. He participated during the Cuban Missile Crisis; the shakedown cruise of the first Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Enterprise when it made its maiden voyage to sea; he spent three years with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica at the South Pole; he was flight crew member for the Good Will tour of the Admiral of the South Pacific, and took part in the Cyprus Airlift.

During his tours of duty, his service took him to five of the seven continents.

After military retirement, Bill was a Glynn County Police officer for 20 years, including serving as watch commander on both St. Simons and in Brunswick. He enjoyed fishing, boating with his friends and most of all being with his family.

Bill was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, New England Patriots and all things "volleyball." He was an avid competitive volleyball player for the U.S. Navy in his younger years and locally after his retirement. He enjoyed serving as a referee for middle and high school games as a GHSA official.

Bill is survived by his wife, Claire, daughters Kimberly Webb and son-in-law Richard of Connecticut and Stacey Bristol and son-in law Steve of St. Simons; granddaughters Jessica Webb Gurecki (Kenneth) and Kathryn Webb of Connecticut; grandson William Kempton Bristol; great-grandson Evan Gurecki of Connecticut; and brother Robert Marderosian (Diana); sisters-in law Audrey Marderosian and Janice Marderosian, all of Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his grandmother Mary Gill, his in-laws Claire and Harvey Ferris, and brothers Thomas and Martin Marderosian.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. Memorials made be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Brunswick, GA.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 24, 2020





Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
