Bill EdwardsWilliam "Bill" Kilbourne Edwards Sr., 83, of Brunswick, passed away July 28, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.Bill was born Sept. 1, 1936, on St. Simons Island to James E. and Anna McKellar Edwards. He was a 1955 graduate of Glynn Academy, and attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy, in Kings Point, N.Y. He was a residential general contractor, owning Edwards Construction.A private service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at a later date.Survivors include his children, William K. "Billy" Edwards Jr. (Julia) of St. Louis, Mo., Kathye Walker (Joey) of Hortense and Natalie Edwards; a brother, Jerry Edwards of Brunswick; grandchildren, Lynsey McCall, William Garrett Roberts, Lanier Roberts, Skyler Walker and Dillon Lowe; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Buddy Edwards and Skippy Edwards.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 6, 2020