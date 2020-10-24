Billy Bland
With a heavy heart and great sadness we announce the passing of William L. "Billy" Bland on Oct. 13, 2020. He passed peacefully with his wife Edna by his side.
Billy was born on Nov. 7, 1946, to William and Mary Bland, of Evans County.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Edna of Shellman Bluff; sister, Malinda "Lin" Rogers of Shellman Bluff; children, Leigh Ann Bland of Shellman Bluff and William Michael Bland of Savannah; and most importantly, his loving, devoted companion, "Girl," his devoted dog.
Billy graduated in 1964 from Bryan County High School where he excelled in track. He also went to the state typing competition. He had been a resident of Shellman Bluff for the past 45 years, where he helped transform Shellman Bluff as it is today. He was a businessman, entrepreneur, land developer and a friend to all who had the chance to meet him.
He was the owner of Shellman Bluff Motel, RV Park and Marina, Bland Grocery, Car Wash, Laundry-mat, Liquor Store and owner of Ace Hardware in Eulonia. Billy was also active in the Friends of Shellman Bluff Club. He served on the McIntosh Zoning Board and was a McIntosh County Commissioner. He was also the first grand marshal of the Shellman Bluff St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Billy retired from the Coastal Electric Corp. Board of Directors on Oct. 30, 2019, after 24 years of service to the co-op members, and during his board tenure, he also served as a director on the board of Georgia EMC (the statewide association of electric cooperatives). He was known by many as "Mr. Billy," who mentored many and gave a lot of people an opportunity to succeed. As we all know, he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him. He will be remembered by his infectious "Billy Boy" smile.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Billy during the hours of 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25,2020, at the Sapelo Saltwater Fishing Club. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. We request that all in attendance observe the state's social-distancing procedures, and we appreciate you joining the family in celebrating a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the charity of your choice
in the Honor of Billy L. Bland to Heartland Hospice or Humane Society of Mcintosh. We would like to give thanks to Heartland Hospice for their heartfelt love and care in our time of need.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 24, 2020