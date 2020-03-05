Home

William Lawrence Walker Sr.

William Lawrence Walker Sr. Obituary
William Walker Sr.

William Lawrence Walker Sr., of The Ridge, died March 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Sarah and Joseph Walker Sr.; children, William Lawrence Walker Jr. and Seleyah Walker; siblings, Joseph Walker Jr., Avery Allen Walker and Catherine (Aaron)Grovener; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 5, 2020
