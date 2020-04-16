|
|
William Funderburk
William Lee Funderburk, 68, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday April, 7, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Born Sept. 15, 1951, in Claxton, Ga., to the late William Russell and Miriam Elizabeth R. Funderburk, he retired from HVAC sales, working for several local companies. Mr. Funderburk was an avid outdoorsman, but hunting was his favorite hobby.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia T. Funderburk of Brunswick; children, Nicholas and Cynthia Cowman, Andrew Cowman and Amanda and Cade Stepp; grandchildren, Jake Cowman, Tyler and Hunter Cowman and Carl and Cadence Stepp; brother, James Franklin and wife Sharon Shepard Funderburk; two nephews, William Harold Funderburk and Joshua James and Jessica Funderburk; a niece, Evelyn and Dustin Prater; great-nephew and great-niece, Wyatt and Jolene Funderburk; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Ann Torkildsen.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 16, 2020
