Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for William Funderburk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee Funderburk


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee Funderburk Obituary
William Funderburk

William Lee Funderburk, 68, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday April, 7, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Born Sept. 15, 1951, in Claxton, Ga., to the late William Russell and Miriam Elizabeth R. Funderburk, he retired from HVAC sales, working for several local companies. Mr. Funderburk was an avid outdoorsman, but hunting was his favorite hobby.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia T. Funderburk of Brunswick; children, Nicholas and Cynthia Cowman, Andrew Cowman and Amanda and Cade Stepp; grandchildren, Jake Cowman, Tyler and Hunter Cowman and Carl and Cadence Stepp; brother, James Franklin and wife Sharon Shepard Funderburk; two nephews, William Harold Funderburk and Joshua James and Jessica Funderburk; a niece, Evelyn and Dustin Prater; great-nephew and great-niece, Wyatt and Jolene Funderburk; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Ann Torkildsen.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -