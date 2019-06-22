William Leggett



William Emory Leggett, 67, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.



A native of Baxley, Ga., he had been a resident of Glynn County since 1960. Born Dec. 19, 1951, Mr. Leggett was the son of Jack Leggett and the late Josephine Nash Leggett. Mr. Leggett was employed with Rich Seapak as a group leader, from which he retired after 38 years of service. He was of the Christian faith. Mr. Leggett enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching WWE and especially loved spending time with his great-granddaughter and family.



In addition to his mother, Mr. Leggett was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kayla White and two brothers J.E. Leggett and Ronnie Dixon.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Irene Leggett of Brunswick, Ga.; son, Israel Leggett of Brunswick, Ga.; daughter, Laura White of Brunswick, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kristen White, Samantha Leggett, Christian Walker and Allen Jordan, all of Brunswick, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Paislee White of Brunswick, Ga.; father, Jack Leggett of Brunswick, Ga.; brother, Grady Leggett of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Jackie Green of Camden County, Ga.; and several other family members.



A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Brunswick, Ga.



Serving as active pallbearers will be Christian Walker, Chris McKenzie, David Shadron, Stephen McKenzie, Shane Winford and T.J. Cone.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to by visiting



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.



The Brunswick News, June 22, 2019