Billy Ellington Jr.
William Luther "Billy" Ellington Jr., 58, of Brunswick, peacefully passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Billy was a native of St. Simons Island, and a 1979 graduate of Glynn Academy High School. After high school, Billy attended Brunswick Junior College and later attended Georgia Southern University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and the GSU rugby team. Billy graduated with his associate degree from GSU before leaving to pursue a career in the restaurant industry. He owned and operated The Crab Trap, Atlanta. He later managed several other restaurants before transitioning into the automotive industry. Billy worked for Nalley Auto Group of Brunswick for more than 14 years.
Billy was a former Eagle Scout of the Boy Scouts of America. He was raised as a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church.
Billy was an avid sports fan, memorabilia collector and animal lover. He had an energetic personality and sense of humor like no other. He was known by others for his kindness, work ethic, and loyalty. His love for his friends and family and his passion for life will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Bill and Jan Ellington; a brother, John Barry Ellington; and a sister, Amanda Rae Ellington.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Blount Ellington; his two daughters, Brooke Ellington of Brunswick, Ga., and Jennifer Sullivan Castor (Daniel) of Albany, Ga.; his son, Brett Minnis (Alicia) of Brunswick, Ga.; two sisters, JoDee Ellington Hubbert of Fayetteville, Ga., and Laura Ellington Wallen (Ted) of Brunswick, Ga.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews which he adored.
A celebration of life, in honor of Billy, will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at Abundant Life Fellowship, 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, Ga. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. and the service will begin at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 3, 2019