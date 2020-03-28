|
Bill Kelso
William Michael Kelso, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Bill was born March 9, 1932, in Duluth, Minn., to James J. and Cecilia A. Moore Kelso. He graduated from Denfeld High School, Duluth, in 1950. Bill was a 45-year resident of St. Simons Island, Ga.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force (1951-1955) at the beginning of the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany until 1954. Most notably, Bill served as a radar operator for the Tactical Air Command (TAC) on the border of Germany, monitoring Soviet aircraft and responding to any Soviet mobilizations or training activities. After the Air Force, he graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1958, with a degree in business administration, economics. Upon graduation, Bill served in the federal government for over four decades. He first served for the U.S. Department of Commerce as a small business loan specialist. He then joined the U.S. Department of Treasury, serving 10 years as an IRS Special Agent in the Intelligence Division in Minnesota and 23 years with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC). At FLETC, Bill began as an instructor then became division chief of the Criminal Investigator School. He then served as Assistant Director, then Director, Office of Administration. Bill spent his final three years before retirement as Director, General Training. These latter positions were constituted under the Federal Government's Senior Executive Service (SES). In 1975, Bill was a member of the original team to set up operations at FLETC Glynco campus in Brunswick, Ga.
Bill was active in many sports throughout this life. He began this foray in elementary school and continued throughout his service in Germany and his university years. Bill excelled in competitive ski jumping, competing in tournaments in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Canada. He was on the University of Minnesota-Duluth Ski Team during his three winters there, and he also played Junior League hockey and fast pitch softball through his early adult years. In Germany, he participated in Air Force and Army-organized leagues in baseball, football, and fast pitch softball. Following his graduation from UMD, he taught himself to golf, enjoying the game for decades. You could often find him out on the golf courses of St. Simons Island, Ga. He considered himself to be a jack of all trades and master of none in sports.
Following retirement in 1995, he and his second wife, Lella, traveled extensively, mostly in Europe and on cruises. They had a residence at the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy for more than 20 years.
Bill was also incredibly active in local community organizations. He served on the Glynn County Airport Commission for eight years (chairman, two years), the U.S. Navy League local chapter, The Friendship Force of Coastal Georgia (president, two years), and the St. Simons Island Club Property Owners Association (president, two years).
Bill is survived by his five wonderful children from his first marriage to Marjorie A. Kelso, Mark W. Kelso, Catherine K. Bendin, William P. Kelso (Jamie), Patrick D. Kelso (Mary Ann) and Diane M. Houlihan (Thomas). He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren, Katherine B. Dill (Jeff), Timothy J. Bendin, Caroline B. Jenison (George), Ian P. Kelso, Kristen M. Kelso, Ashley N. Kelso, Patrick R. Houlihan, Michael T. Houlihan, Madeline C. Kelso, Amelia R. Houlihan, Erin E. Houlihan, Benjamin D. Houlihan, Nicholas G. Houlihan, Marie T. Houlihan and Kathleen A. Houlihan; and one great-grandchild, Harper L. Kelso. Also, he is survived by his stepson, Leslie G. Moore (Fran), and their children, Andrew T. Moore, Leslie S. Moore (Callen), and grandchildren Cooper A. Moore, Taylor G. Moore, Austin T. Moore, Bailey J. Moore and Madison B. Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Raffaella M. Kelso; brothers, Joseph J. Kelso and James W. Kelso; and his sister Mary K. Abrames.
The family wishes to sincerely acknowledge and thank all of the clinical professionals and support staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside and Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., and Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga., for their exceptional care of Bill during his journey.
A memorial Mass at St. William Catholic Church, St. Simons Island, Ga., will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga., or St. William Catholic Church, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 28, 2020
