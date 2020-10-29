Mike Schrimsher
William Michael "Mike" Schrimsher, 65, of Brunswick, passed away at home on Oct. 18, following a brief illness. Mike was born on Aug. 5, 1955, at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga. He was the eldest child of the late William F. "Bill" and Joyce Ledford Schrimsher.
Mike is survived by three precious children, Jeanna Marie and Paul Michael Schrimsher, both of Plainville, Ga., and William Benjamin Schrimsher of St. Simons Island, Ga; sister and brother-in-law, Jane Gae and William I. Stovall of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.; as well as cousins from both north Georgia and Alabama.
Mike's interest in computers developed into a career, but his love of cooking, grilling, gardening, music, and cars was an enormous part of his life. He was the family's "pit master," and the delicious results of his grilling skills brought joy to many.
A private ceremony is planned for Mike at a future date where cherished memories will be shared. May he rest in Peace. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 29, 2020