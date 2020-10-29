1/1
William Michael "Mike" Schrimsher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Schrimsher

William Michael "Mike" Schrimsher, 65, of Brunswick, passed away at home on Oct. 18, following a brief illness. Mike was born on Aug. 5, 1955, at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga. He was the eldest child of the late William F. "Bill" and Joyce Ledford Schrimsher.

Mike is survived by three precious children, Jeanna Marie and Paul Michael Schrimsher, both of Plainville, Ga., and William Benjamin Schrimsher of St. Simons Island, Ga; sister and brother-in-law, Jane Gae and William I. Stovall of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.; as well as cousins from both north Georgia and Alabama.

Mike's interest in computers developed into a career, but his love of cooking, grilling, gardening, music, and cars was an enormous part of his life. He was the family's "pit master," and the delicious results of his grilling skills brought joy to many.

A private ceremony is planned for Mike at a future date where cherished memories will be shared. May he rest in Peace. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 29, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved